BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
Unnatural Products signs $1.8B cardio pact with Novartis

Feb. 18, 2026
By Karen Carey
In a deal worth up to $1.8 billion for oral macrocyclic peptide developer Unnatural Products Inc., Novartis AG has signed a research collaboration and licensing agreement for an undisclosed program.
