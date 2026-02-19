BioWorld - Thursday, February 19, 2026
NIH’s Bhattacharya to do double duty

Feb. 18, 2026
U.S. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya will be a lot busier in the days and weeks ahead. As if helming the NIH isn’t enough, Bhattacharya has been tapped to also serve as acting director of the CDC, an administration official confirmed to BioWorld.
