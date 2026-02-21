BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, February 21, 2026
Biopharma approvals January 2026
China tops US in January drug approvals
Feb. 20, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
U.S. FDA approvals began 2026 at a slower pace than usual, with eight approvals recorded in January. The total falls below the 2025 monthly average of about 19 approvals and trails every month last year, which ranged from 12 to 27 approvals.
U.S.