Biopharma approvals January 2026

China tops US in January drug approvals

Feb. 20, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
U.S. FDA approvals began 2026 at a slower pace than usual, with eight approvals recorded in January. The total falls below the 2025 monthly average of about 19 approvals and trails every month last year, which ranged from 12 to 27 approvals.
