February ACIP meeting not happening

Feb. 23, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
Amid an ongoing court challenge to the current composition of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the committee’s Feb. 25-27 meeting has been removed from its calendar.
