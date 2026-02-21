BioWorld - Saturday, February 21, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Feb. 20, 2026

Feb. 20, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Angiodynamics, Briacell, Briapro, Cassava, Catheter Precision, Devonian, Johnson & Johnson, Senseonics, Sequel.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note