HIV/AIDS

CROI 2026: Science and funding cuts reverse decades of progress against HIV

The massive cuts to science, global health, and HIV programs that unfolded in 2025 triggered a crisis with worldwide repercussions. The dissolution of USAID, the shutdown of PEPFAR, and the suspension of thousands of NIH research projects led to an immediate collapse of essential services, from HIV prevention to access to treatment. At the 33rd Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held Feb. 22-25, 2026, in Denver, scientists, activists, and health professionals presented data illustrating the scale of the damage and warned of a historic setback in the global HIV response.