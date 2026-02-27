Gastrointestinal

SIK2 inhibitor mitigates pathology in ulcerative colitis models

Salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates transcriptional programs in myeloid cells by phosphorylating transcriptional coregulators. In macrophages, SIK2 promotes the expression of proinflammatory cytokines and contributes to the balance between inflammatory and regulatory responses. Researchers from Nimbus Therapeutics LLC presented the preclinical efficacy of NTX-147, a SIK2 selective inhibitor, in ex vivo models of ulcerative colitis (UC).