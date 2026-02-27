BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Beam Therapeutics reveals new program for PKU

Feb. 27, 2026
Beam Therapeutics Inc. has added a new program to its liver-targeted genetic disease franchise, BEAM-304, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).
