Cancer

Promatix EGFR×EphA2 bispecific ADC exerts antitumor activity

Feb. 27, 2026
Researchers from Promatix Biosciences Ltd. presented preclinical data on PBS29301A, a first-in-class bispecific ADC developed using Promatix’s proprietary proteomics-based discovery platform.
