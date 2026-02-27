BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Gastrointestinal

GPR68 negative allosteric modulator ameliorates ulcerative colitis

Feb. 27, 2026
No Comments
G-protein coupled receptor 68 (GPR68) is an acid-sensing protein receptor that has been implicated in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis by its modulation of the inflammatory response and fibrosis.
