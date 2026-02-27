BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Triana Biomedicines patents ALK degradation inducers

Feb. 27, 2026
Triana Biomedicines Inc. has disclosed ALK tyrosine kinase receptor degradation inducers intended for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents