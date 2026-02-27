BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Pivot Therapeutics develops new AKT1 inhibitors

Feb. 27, 2026
Pivot Therapeutics Inc. has patented RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKBα) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents