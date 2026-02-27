BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Inflammatory

MRGPRX2 antagonists disclosed in Arcus Biosciences patent

Feb. 27, 2026
Arcus Biosciences Inc. has reported piperidylurea compounds acting as Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonists.
