BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

CSPC Zhongqi Pharmaceutical Technology discovers EGFR PROTAC degraders

Feb. 27, 2026
CSPC Zhongqi Pharmaceutical Technology (Shijiazhuang) Co. Ltd. has divulged new proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to an EGFR-targeting moiety via a linker.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents