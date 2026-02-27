BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Immune

Prospect Therapeutics identifies new JAK1 and TYK2 inhibitors

Feb. 27, 2026
Prospect Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized new substituted tricyclic derivatives acting as tyrosine-protein kinase JAK1 and non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors.
