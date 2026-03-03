BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Infection

Assembly Biosciences identifies new compounds for HSV infection

March 2, 2026
Assembly Biosciences Inc. has synthesized tricyclic compounds potentially useful for the treatment of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections.
