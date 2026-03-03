BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Frontier Medicines discovers GTPase KRAS/PI3Kα interaction inhibitors

March 2, 2026
Frontier Medicines Corp. has divulged GTPase KRAS/PI3Kα interaction inhibitors. They are intended for use in the treatment of cancer.
