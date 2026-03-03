BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Therapex patents new EGFR mutant inhibitors

March 2, 2026
Therapex Co. Ltd. has identified pyrimidine derivatives acting as EGFR (HER1; erbB1) mutant inhibitors described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
