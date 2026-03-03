BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Infection

Shionogi synthesizes new compounds for malaria

March 2, 2026
Work at Shionogi & Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of fused-ring quinolone derivatives for the treatment of malaria.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents