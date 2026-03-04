BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

CHA University discovers AChE and BuChE inhibitors

March 3, 2026
CHA University has identified chalcone derivatives acting as acetylcholinesterase (AChE) and butyrylcholinesterase (BuChE) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
