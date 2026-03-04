BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

PKMYT1 inhibitors divulged in Roche patent

March 3, 2026
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have patented Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents