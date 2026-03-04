BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Cancer

Chinese researchers report WRN inhibitors

March 3, 2026
Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have jointly identified Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors for use in the treatment of cancer.
