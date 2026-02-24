BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Novo’s next-gen obesity drug fails to beat Lilly's Zepbound

Feb. 23, 2026
By Nuala Moran
Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S took another battering after the company announced its next-generation obesity drug Cagrisema failed to show noninferiority to Eli Lilly and Co. Inc.’s Zepbound in an open-label comparator study.
