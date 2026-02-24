BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Harbour Biomed spins out newco in $1.2B CTLA-4 deal

Feb. 23, 2026
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Harbour Biomed is spinning out newco Solstice Oncology and is outlicensing its CTLA-4 antibody, porustobart (HBM-4003), to the newco in a cash and equity deal worth more than $1.2 billion.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Newco news Cancer Immune Antibody Asia-Pacific China