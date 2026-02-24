BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Gilead brings Arcellx fully under the fold for $7.8B

Feb. 23, 2026
By Brian Orelli
Gilead Sciences Inc. is acquiring partner Arcellx Inc. at a value of up to $7.8 billion, consisting of $115 per share up front and a potential payment of $5 per share through a contingent value right.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer CAR T Cell therapy