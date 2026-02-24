BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
Gilead brings Arcellx fully under the fold for $7.8B
Gilead brings Arcellx fully under the fold for $7.8B
Feb. 23, 2026
By
Brian Orelli
No Comments
Gilead Sciences Inc. is acquiring partner Arcellx Inc. at a value of up to $7.8 billion, consisting of $115 per share up front and a potential payment of $5 per share through a contingent value right.
