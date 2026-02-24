BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Neurosoft partners with Science Corp. to advance BCI system

Feb. 23, 2026
By Shani Alexander
Neurosoft Bioelectronics SA has signed an agreement with Science Corp. to gain access to its full stack of clinical-grade neural recording tools as it looks to advance its brain-computer interface (BCI) system.
