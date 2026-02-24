BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Neurosoft partners with Science Corp. to advance BCI system
Feb. 23, 2026
By
Shani Alexander
Neurosoft Bioelectronics SA has signed an agreement with Science Corp. to gain access to its full stack of clinical-grade neural recording tools as it looks to advance its brain-computer interface (BCI) system.
