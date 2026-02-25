BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Immedica wins US FDA nod for Loargys to treat ARG1-D
Feb. 24, 2026
By
Karen Carey
Targeting an ultrarare disease affecting about 250 U.S. residents, Immedica Pharma AB’s Loargys (pegzilarginase) won accelerated FDA approval to treat hyperargininemia in those ages 2 and older with arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1-D).
