BioWorld - Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Innovacell’s $91M Tokyo IPO to fund incontinence cell therapies
Feb. 24, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Innovacell Inc. launched a ¥14.16 billion (US$91.2 million) stock sale on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Feb. 24, ending a near two-year lull of biotech listings in Japan while signaling a dynamic year ahead for cell-based therapeutics.
