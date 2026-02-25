BioWorld. Link to homepage.
US Fed Circuit protects 101 passage for some gene therapy patents
Feb. 24, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
In handing a win to Regenxbio Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also cleared some leaves from the 101 patent eligibility threshold after years of Supreme Court decisions cluttering the passageway.
