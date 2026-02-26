BioWorld - Thursday, February 26, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

GSK nabs two Frontier Biotech siRNA assets in $1B deal

Feb. 25, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
GSK plc will pay Frontier Biotechnologies Inc. $40 million up front and up to $963 million in milestone payments to license two of Frontier’s small interfering RNA-based assets in the field of immunology.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Immune Inflammatory RNAi Asia-Pacific Europe China