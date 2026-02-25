BioWorld - Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Newco news

Omnigeniq’s journey from space science to drug design

Feb. 24, 2026
By Tamra Sami
A project that started as a bioreactor to assist astronauts in deep space to keep medications safe in a microgravity environment could help pharma companies model how drugs behave in the human body.
