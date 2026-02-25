BioWorld - Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Australia launches world-first pediatric mRNA brain cancer trial

Feb. 24, 2026
By Tamra Sami
A world-first pediatric mRNA cancer vaccine trial is launching in Australia that could open new possibilities for children with aggressive brain tumors.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Vaccine Asia-Pacific Australia U.S. TGA