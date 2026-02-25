BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Novartis sells India subsidiary to private equity firm for $159M
Feb. 24, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG is selling off its India-listed business unit, Novartis India Ltd. (NIL), to a private equity-led consortium for about ₹14.46 billion (US$159.3 million) as it seeks to grow with “pure-play innovation.”
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Cardiovascular
Immune
Asia-Pacific
Europe