Gilead-Genhouse's $1.5B+ deal boosts synthetic lethality push

Feb. 24, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Gilead Sciences is stepping deeper into synthetic lethality, licensing a clinic-ready MAT2A (methionine adenosyltransferase 2a) inhibitor from Suzhou, China-based Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. in a deal worth up to $1.53 billion.
