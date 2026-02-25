BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Gilead-Genhouse's $1.5B+ deal boosts synthetic lethality push
Feb. 24, 2026
Tamra Sami
Gilead Sciences is stepping deeper into synthetic lethality, licensing a clinic-ready MAT2A (methionine adenosyltransferase 2a) inhibitor from Suzhou, China-based Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. in a deal worth up to $1.53 billion.
