Other news to note for Feb. 26, 2026

BioWorld - Friday, February 27, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Alchemedicine, Antengene, Asahi Kasei, Ensysce, George, Helsinn, Invirtuobabs, Junshi, Kdventures, Lifeward, Novakand, Novartis, Orient, Ovation, Precisionlife, Skelable, SVF.
