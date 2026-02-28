BioWorld - Saturday, February 28, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Moderna’s combo flu/COVID vaccine gets thumbs up in EU

Feb. 27, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of Moderna Inc.’s Mcombriax (mRNA-1083), positioning it to potentially become the world’s first combination vaccine for both seasonal influenza and COVID-19.
BioWorld Infection Vaccine Europe CHMP EMA