Quell delivers first data showing Tregs prevent liver transplant rejection

March 3, 2026
By Nuala Moran
Quell Therapeutics Ltd. has delivered the first clinical data indicating its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T regulatory cell therapy, QEL-001, can enable liver transplant patients to be weaned off long-term immunosuppression.
