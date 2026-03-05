BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Can-Fite’s namodenoson shows promise in early pancreatic cancer trial

March 4, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd.’s namodenoson met the safety endpoint in its phase IIa open-label study in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients, a readout that left investors hopeful for survival data, expected to be disclosed later this year.
