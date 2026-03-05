BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Polares raises $50M for mitral valve system

March 4, 2026
By Shani Alexander
Polares Medical SA raised $50 million in a series C financing round for Mrace, its posterior leaflet replacement system designed to treat mitral regurgitation.
