BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2026
GSK nabs two Frontier Biotech siRNA assets in $1B deal
March 3, 2026
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
GSK plc will pay Frontier Biotechnologies Inc. $40 million up front and up to $963 million in milestone payments to license two of Frontier’s small interfering RNA-based assets in the field of immunology.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Immune
Inflammatory
RNAi
Asia-Pacific
Europe
China