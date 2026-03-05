BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
UCB and Antengene sign license agreement for ATG-201

March 4, 2026
UCB SA and Antengene Corp. Ltd. have entered into a license agreement that grants UCB a worldwide exclusive license to further develop, manufacture and commercialize ATG-201.
