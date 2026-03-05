BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Chengdu Cynogen Bio-Pharmaceutical Technology identifies new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors

March 4, 2026
Chengdu Cynogen Bio-Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
