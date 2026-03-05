BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Study: Weight regain after GLP-1s plateaus below starting weight

March 5, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
A new study has reinforced that GLP-1 receptor agonists are unlikely to produce durable weight loss, but indicates that rather than returning to the starting weight, individual weight gain will plateau at 75.5% of the weight lost.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Enzyme Europe