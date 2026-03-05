BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Kyowa Kirin discontinues rocatinlimab trials due to safety issues

March 5, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Shortly after Amgen Inc. walked away from its partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., the Tokyo-based company said it is discontinuing all ongoing clinical trials for rocatinlimab due to safety concerns.
