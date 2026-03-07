BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, March 7, 2026
Korean ARPA-H to invest ₩162B in nine projects in 2026
March 6, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The K-health MIRAE Initiative, also known as Korean ARPA-H, announced plans to allocate about ₩162 billion (US$110 million) in nine new projects over the next five years, with a focus on strengthening national health security.
MOHW