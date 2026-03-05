BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Phylaxis reports preclinical data on PHB-050 for IgE-driven allergic disease

March 5, 2026
IgE is known to drive allergic disease, and omalizumab is the only approved anti-IgE antibody to date that has shown suboptimal IgE affinity and limited use in scenarios with high IgE levels.
