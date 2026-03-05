BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2026
Cancer

Haisco Pharmaceutical discloses FGFR2 and FGFR3 inhibitors

March 5, 2026
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has reported fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) and FGFR3 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
