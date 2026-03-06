BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Cancer

Kestrel’s KST-6051 gains IND clearance for KRAS-driven cancers

March 6, 2026
Kestrel Therapeutics Inc. has obtained IND approval from the FDA for KST-6051, an oral, small-molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor being developed for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers.
