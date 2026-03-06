BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Respiratory

Potent and selective inhaled PDE4 inhibitor for COPD therapy

March 6, 2026
Researchers at Shenyang Pharmaceutical University reported the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a PDE4 inhibitor as a potential treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
