BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2026
Immuno-oncology

FDA clears IND for epigenetic immunoactivator

March 6, 2026
Great Novel Therapeutics Biotech & Medicals Corp.’s epigenetic immunoactivator, GNTbm-38, has received IND clearance from the FDA, enabling initiation of a phase I trial in the U.S. 
